Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge: Report

Suman Kumari has become the first Hindu woman in Pakistan to be appointed as a civil judge, according to a media report.

Suman, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot, will serve in her native district.

She passed her LLB. examination from Hyderabad and did her masters in law from Karachi’s Szabist University, Dawn reported.

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

“Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty,” the father said.

Suman Pawan Bodani becomes Pakistan's 1st female judge belonging to the Hindu community. Daughter of Dr. Pawan Podani, Suman belongs to Shahdadkot. She stood 54th in merit list for the appointment of Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate.

Her father is an eye specialist while Suman’s elder sister is a software engineer and another sister is a chartered accountant.

Suman is a fan of singers Lata Mangeshkar and Atif Aslam. This is not the first time that a person from the Hindu community has been appointed as a judge. The first judge from the Hindu community was Justice Rana Bhagwandas, who served as the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007.

Hindus make up nearly 2 per cent of Pakistan’s total population and Hinduism remains the second largest religion in Pakistan after Islam.

