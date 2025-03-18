Sunita Williams return LIVE: Crew-9 members board Dragon; to undock from ISS shortly
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, with astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, are preparing to return to the Earth after a nine-month-long overstay at the International Space Station (ISS). Their return to Earth is part of a contingency plan devised by NASA with technical assistance from the world's richest man, Elon Musk's company, SpaceX....Read More
Sunita Williams return | Key points
- The four-member crew is poised to undock from the ISS at 1:05 am ET (10:35 am IST) and begin a 17-hour trip back to Earth.
- The replacement crew will be handed over the responsibilities of the mission before Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth.
- Their return was scheduled to begin initially on Wednesday night, but NASA postponed the journey as unfavourable weather are expected to prevail later in the week.
- The four-member crew expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 5:57 pm ET on Tuesday (3:27 am IST, Wednesday). The exact location of the landing will depend on local weather conditions.
- ‘Butch and Suni’ travelled to the ISS in June last year for a scheduled eight-day mission. They were forced to stay as Boeing Starliner capsule developed issues with its propulsion system.
- The duo was the first crew to fly Boeing's Starliner in a test flight. The faulty capsule returned to Earth last September.
- US President Donald Trump and his close adviser Elon Musk - SpaceX's CEO - have sought to blame, without evidence, former President Joe Biden for the astronauts' plight.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: 'It's been a privilege,' says Nick Hague
Sunita Williams return LIVE: As NASA went live, Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were seen packing up and closing the hatches as Crew9 prepares to depart from the Space Station.
"It's been a privilege to call the Space Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected," said Nick Hague.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Who owns the International Space Station?
The International Space Station (ISS) is not owned by a single country or entity. Instead, it is a collaborative project involving five space agencies – NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (European Space Agency) and the CSA (Canadian Space Agency).
Each partner country owns and operates different modules and components of the ISS. The legal framework governing the ISS is the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA), which outlines ownership, usage rights, and responsibilities.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Crew member's suits are in ‘good integrity,’ says NASA
Sunita Williams return LIVE: NASA's Mission Control Centre Houston said the crew members' suits are of "good integrity" after checking for prospective leaks.
The agency said live coverage for the undocking from the ISS will resume by 12:45 am EST, Tuesday.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Crew suited and seated before undocking
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Live streaming from NASA show the four-member crew, including Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, being seated before undocking from the ISS.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Was Sunita Williams's stay in ISS the longest?
Sunita Williams return LIVE: The longest stay in space still belongs to Frank Rubio, who stayed aboard the station for 371 days in 2023. The world record was set by Russia’s Valeri Polyakov, who stayed aboard the Mir Space Station for a staggering 437 days in 1994-95.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Who will take over duties of returning crew?
Sunita Williams return LIVE: The Crew-10 crew, scheduled to stay on the station for roughly six months, includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. They will join three other astronauts to ensure sustained operations at the ISS.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Where to watch?
Sunita Williams return LIVE: NASA is live-streaming the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. The coverage started at 8:15 on Tuesday.
Watch the live streaming here
Sunita Williams return LIVE: What happens after landing?
Sunita Williams return LIVE: After a successful landing, the crew will be flown to NASA's Johnson Space Center for a few days of routine post-mission medical checks. Due to challenging survival conditions in space, astronauts face bone and muscle deterioration, radiation exposure, and vision impairment, in addition to the psychological challenges of loneliness.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Departing crew poses for final photograph before undocking
Sunita Williams return LIVE: When will the crew return?
The crew is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico (renamed as Gulf of America by the Trump administration) at 5:57 pm ET on Tuesday (3:27 am IST, Wednesday). The exact location of the landing will depend on local weather conditions.
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Why were Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stuck at ISS?
Sunita Williams return LIVE: Crew completing suit-up activities, says NASA
Sunita Williams return LIVE: NASA began a live-telecast of the mission as the four-member crew is set to undock from the ISS. The space agency said the crew is performing final suit-up acitivites before undocking from the space station.