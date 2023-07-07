Home / World News / Supplying Kyiv long-range weapons 'depends only' on US: Zelensky

Supplying Kyiv long-range weapons 'depends only' on US: Zelensky

AFP |
Jul 07, 2023 02:28 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday it was "difficult" for Kyiv to fight Russia without long-range weapons and that the decision to supply them to Ukraine "depends only" on Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic. (AP)
"Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest. Very difficult," Zelensky said on a visit to Prague.

"We are talking about (the delivery of) long-range systems with the United States, it depends only on them today," he told reporters, adding that Ukraine was also in talks with Kyiv's other Western allies.

