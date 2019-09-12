e-paper
Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to enforce new asylum restrictions nationwide

Most people crossing the southern border are Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty. They are largely ineligible under the new rule.

world Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:59 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
The justices’ order late Wednesday temporarily undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border.
The justices’ order late Wednesday temporarily undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border.(AP image)
         

The Supreme Court is allowing nationwide enforcement of a new Trump administration rule that prevents most Central American immigrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

The justices’ order late Wednesday temporarily undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. The policy is meant to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there.

Most people crossing the southern border are Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty. They are largely ineligible under the new rule.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the high court’s order. Sotomayor says the rule upends “longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 03:57 IST

