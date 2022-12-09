Woman who appeared in Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' laid off by Meta: Her story

Surbhi Gupta, an engineer from India who appeared in Netflix's popular show 'Indian Matchmaking', was among thousands of employees sacked by Facebook's parent company Meta last month, BBC reported.

Surbhi Gupta, who has been staying in the United States since 2009, worked in Meta as a Product Manager. She told the BBC that she did not expect that she would be fired as she was performing well at work. However, at 6am in the morning, she received a mail about the layoffs. After this, Surbhi Gupta said that she was unable to access the computer and the office gym.

"At 6 am, I got the email. I couldn't access my computer or the office gym. It felt like a breakup," Surbhi Gupta, who won the title of 'Miss Bharat-California' in a 2018 beauty pageant, said.

"It felt like the Titanic sinking because I was losing access to things one by one - workplace, then email, then laptop," Surbhi Gupta said.

Although, the report said that Surbhi Gupta was not immediately told to leave. Her last day at the company will be sometime in January. She also informed that as she has H1-B visa, she will only be allowed to remain in the United States for 60 more days after she leaves her role in Meta.

"My ability to work and stay in the US depends on my H1-B visa," she said.

"They tell me to stay strong because I'm a person who can convert problems into opportunities. They tell me 'aur kuch accha mil jayega' (you'll find something better)," Surbhi Gupta added.

Meta laid off around 11,000 employees last month, which accounts for almost 13 percent of the company's workforce.

