Home / World News / 'Who started it?': Viral video sparks speculation about 'drunk' Vladimir Putin

'Who started it?': Viral video sparks speculation about 'drunk' Vladimir Putin

world news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Vladimir Putin: In the video, Vladimir Putin can be heard saying, "All the nonsense, the informational standoff, the informational throw-ins, all the fakes–they must stand aside.

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with servicemebn.(Reuters)
Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with servicemebn.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

A video of an allegedly intoxicated Vladimir Putin discussing the Russia-Ukraine war was widely shared on Twitter. The video, posted by a user named Dmitri, says that “Drunk Putin explains why strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure will continue.” The video could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times.

In the video, the Russian president can be heard saying, "All the nonsense, the informational standoff, the informational throw-ins, all the fakes–they must stand aside. They should not prevent us from fulfilling our duty to our people."

Vladimir Putin said people don't have to be "particularly well-versed" to understand the current state of affairs, adding that "there's a lot of noise" about Russia's repeated strikes against critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Yes, we are doing it. But who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?" Vladimir Putin said.

“Who blew up the power lines of the Kursk nuclear power station? Who is not providing water to Donetsk?”, he added.

Anna Nemtsova, a journalist based in Moscow, tweeted that Putin's alleged intoxication is a first during his time in office.

"We've seen many staged photo & video shoots in 20 Years including half-naked Putin on a horse or diving for some Greek jugs, Putin flying w migratory birds or kissing a boy on the stomach but drunk speeches about Russian missiles striking neighbouring state must be Putin's own act (sic)," she tweeted.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out