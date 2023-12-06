‘Survivors are unlikely’: US Air Force's update on Osprey aircraft crash

All eight airmen who were aboard an Osprey military aircraft that crashed off Japan are considered deceased, the US Air Force said Tuesday.

US military personnel carry a dinghy as they head out to search for the crash of a US CV-22B Osprey aircraft(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Osprey -- which can operate like a helicopter or a fixed-wing turboprop plane -- disappeared on November 29 near the island of Yakushima, sparking an intense search for survivors.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The US military transitioned search and rescue operations to search and recovery operations," meaning survivors are unlikely," the Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement.

ALSO READ| YouTuber Trevor Jacob's 'daredevil' plane crash video lands him in jail: ‘Done for views’

"Of the eight airmen, the remains of three airmen have been recovered, the remains of another three airmen have been located and are in the process of being recovered, and the remains of two airmen are still being located," it said.

Osprey aircraft have suffered a string of fatal accidents, including a crash in northern Australia that killed three US Marines in August, and another in Norway during NATO training exercises last year that left four dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three Marines were also killed in 2017 when another Osprey crashed off Australia's north coast and 19 Marines died when their Osprey crashed during drills in Arizona in 2000.

The United States temporarily grounded the aircraft in Japan in 2016 after an Osprey crash-landed off Okinawa, sparking anger among locals.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said on Thursday he had asked the US military to again suspend Osprey flights -- except for search-and-rescue operations -- and that Japan's military had halted using its own Ospreys pending safety checks.

But the Pentagon said the following day that only the unit of the crashed CV-22 had stopped flying. It was not immediately clear if that halt was still in effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON