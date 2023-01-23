Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Suspect in California mass shooting killed himself in van: Police

Suspect in California mass shooting killed himself in van: Police

world news
Updated on Jan 23, 2023 07:27 AM IST

The man was named as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

A forensic lab investigator takes her gloves off as the body of Huu Can Tran is retrieved from a van by the Los Angeles County coroner in Torrance, California, Sunday, January 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
AFP |

The man wanted for a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California during Lunar New Year is dead, apparently from suicide, police in Los Angeles said Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police had tracked a wanted van and when officers approached, they heard one gunshot from within the van.

"The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," Luna said.

The man was named as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

"I can confirm that there are no outstanding suspects from the mass shooting incident," Luna said, adding the motive for the attack, which left 10 people dead, was not yet known.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff's homicide detectives are working around the clock gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event," he said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
california united states us shooting
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP