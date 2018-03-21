Suspected Texas bomber blows himself as police close in: Officials

The person suspected of delivering six homemade bombs to locations around Austin, Texas, this month, killing two people, has died after blowing himself up early on Wednesday on the side of a highway as police closed in on him, police officials said.

Police had tracked the suspect to a hotel near Austin, the state’s capital city, and were following him when he pulled to the side of the road and detonated a device, killing himself, Austin police chief Brian Manley told reporters near the scene.

Two people were killed and more injured by a string of bombings in Austin, Texas’s capital city, that began early this month.

The bombings began with parcels left on doorsteps, then continued with a bomb apparently set off by a tripwire on Sunday and two packages that detonated at FedEx Corp facilities on Tuesday.