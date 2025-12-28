Search
Sweden's death toll from storm rises to three

AFP |
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 09:47 pm IST

The storm, dubbed Johannes in Sweden, swept over large parts of the northern half of the country and western parts of Finland.

The death toll in Sweden rose to three after a storm battered Scandinavia Saturday and overnight, with thousands still without power on Sunday.

A woman and child make their way with their luggage at the train station in Are as storm Johannes moves in over northern Sweden causing cancelled departures. (AFP)

A man in his 60s who had been working in the forest was hit by a falling tree on Saturday in Hofors in Sweden, police said on Sunday.

He later died of his injuries in the hospital.

The fatality adds to the two reported on Saturday: a man in his 50s died at the hospital after also being hit by a falling tree near the Kungsberget ski resort in central Sweden, Mats Lann of Gavleborg police told AFP.

Further north, regional utility Hemab said that one of its employees had died in an accident "in the field".

Broadcaster SVT reported that the worker had also been caught under a falling tree.

Strong gusts toppled trees, disrupted traffic and caused large power outages in Sweden and Finland.

In Finland, more than 85,000 homes were still without power around 12 am local time (10 gmt) on Sunday after a peak of over 180,000.

Energy companies warned the reparation work might take several days.

Meanwhile, Swedish news agency TT reported that at least 40,000 Swedish homes were still left without electricity on Sunday morning.

