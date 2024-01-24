Five people break into Iran's embassy in Sweden

Five people forced their way into the Iranian embassy in Sweden on Tuesday afternoon before being escorted out, the Stockholm police said. The people were later removed from the area. It was not immediately clear whether any of the five had entered the embassy building itself. (File)

"Police had been called to Iran's embassy because there was a crowd outside and five people had penetrated into the embassy's zone," the police said in a communique.

One person was arrested for alleged aggression.

All the intruders were escorted out, a police spokesperson told the TV4 television station, without confirming whether the protest had been authorised.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have soured after a Swedish court sentenced a former Iranian prison official, Hamid Noury, to life in prison over mass executions in 1988.

On December 19, a Swedish appeals court confirmed the life sentence for Noury, 62, who was convicted of "grave breaches of international humanitarian law and murder" over his role in the killings of at least 5,000 prisoners during a 1988 purge of dissidents in Iran.

Several Swedish citizens are being held in Iran, including a European Union diplomat, Johan Floderus.

Earlier in December, Floderus went on trial in Iran on charges of conspiring with Iran's arch-enemy Israel.

Iran has used foreign prisoners as bargaining chips to free its citizens held abroad, and Swedish media have suggested a prisoner swap is possible.