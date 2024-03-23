 Taiwan declares TikTok a national security threat | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Taiwan declares TikTok a national security threat

ANI |
Mar 23, 2024 04:15 PM IST

TikTok's usage is already restricted within Taiwanese government agencies and their premises.

Taiwan's Minister of Digital Affairs, Audrey Tang, has declared TikTok, the social media platform owned by a China-based company, as a significant national security threat, Central News agency Taiwan reported.

TikTok Inc. office(Bloomberg)
TikTok Inc. office(Bloomberg)

Tang emphasised that the platform's association with foreign adversaries aligns with the United States' perspective, which deems TikTok a potential risk to national security.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a recent legislative hearing, Tang stated, "Taiwan has classified TikTok as a dangerous product." She explained that any product susceptible to control by foreign adversaries, either directly or indirectly, poses a threat to national information and communication security according to Taiwan's standards, as reported by CNA Taiwan.

The move in Taiwan follows a similar trend in the United States. The US House of Representatives recently passed a bill targeting ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, giving it a timeline to divest its US assets or face a nationwide ban. This legislation mirrors Taiwan's concerns about foreign influence over digital platforms.

Tang disclosed that Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has proposed an amendment to the Cyber Security Management Act, echoing apprehensions voiced in the U.S. House bill regarding indirect foreign influence. This amendment reflects Taiwan's commitment to safeguarding its digital infrastructure from external interference.

TikTok's usage is already restricted within Taiwanese government agencies and their premises. However, Tang hinted at the possibility of extending this ban to schools, non-governmental agencies, and public spaces, pending a decision by the Cabinet. She emphasized that such a decision would entail a comprehensive assessment, considering legal processes and practical feasibility.

"The final decision will be made by the Cabinet after extensive consideration of opinions in the various sectors," the ministry asserted. It highlighted ongoing inter-ministerial discussions convened by the Cabinet to address this issue effectively.

Additionally, the digital ministry disclosed its vigilance regarding the progress of the TikTok bill in the US Congress, indicating a keen interest in international developments shaping digital security policies.

In line with existing regulations established in 2019 and revised in 2022, any information and communication system or service with the potential to disrupt government operations or societal stability is classified as a product endangering national information and communication security, CNA Taiwan reported. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Taiwan declares TikTok a national security threat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On