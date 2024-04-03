Taiwan earthquake LIVE updates: 700 injured in strong quake; tsunami alert cancelled in Philippines

Damaged houses and road following an earthquake in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. . Photographer: An Rong Xu/Bloomberg

Taiwan earthquake LIVE updates: Taiwan was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, April 3, which is the strongest earthquake the nation has seen in 25 years. Till now, the earthquake has killed seven people and injured over 700. The injury toll is expected to go up as many are still trapped in rubble of collapsed structures and buildings....Read More

Taiwan television stations showed footage of buildings at precarious angles in Hualien, where the quake struck just offshore around 8am (0000GMT) as people were going to work and school.

Japan and Philippines issued a tsunami alert in certain areas, starting evacuation in multiple cities. The Philippines Seismology Agency issued a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground.

However, Philippines cancelled its tsunami warning after lower risk of any waves.

The quake was centered just off the east coast at a depth of 15.5km (9.6 miles), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. Video showed rescuers using ladders to help people out of windows, while elsewhere, massive landslides caused by the tremors carved down hillsides.

Taiwan also issued a tsunami warning, but reported no damage from that, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii later said the risk of damaging tsunami waves had passed.