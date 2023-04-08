Taiwan people love democracy and seek peace: President Tsai

Taiwan's people love democracy and seek peace, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday, adding that she look forward to further strengthening security cooperation with the United States.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.(Reuters)

Tsai made the comments at the start of a lunch with a visiting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.