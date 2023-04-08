Home / World News / Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island: Defence ministry

Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island: Defence ministry

AFP |
Apr 08, 2023 07:11 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: The Ministry of National Defense said three ships and 13 aircraft had been detected around Taiwan.

Taiwan's defence ministry said Saturday it detected three warships and 13 Chinese aircraft around the island, after President Tsai Ing-wen returned from the United States.

China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
The Ministry of National Defense said three ships and 13 aircraft had been detected around Taiwan by 6 am local time (2200 GMT) on Saturday and "4 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeast ADIZ".

china taiwan
Saturday, April 08, 2023
