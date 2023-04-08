Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island: Defence ministry

Taiwan's defence ministry said Saturday it detected three warships and 13 Chinese aircraft around the island, after President Tsai Ing-wen returned from the United States. China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

The Ministry of National Defense said three ships and 13 aircraft had been detected around Taiwan by 6 am local time (2200 GMT) on Saturday and "4 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeast ADIZ".