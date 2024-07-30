 Taiwan president urges democracies to unite at largest-ever gathering of foreign lawmakers in Taipei | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taiwan president urges democracies to unite at largest-ever gathering of foreign lawmakers in Taipei

AP |
Jul 30, 2024 12:19 PM IST

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te welcomed what he called the “largest-ever” delegation of foreign lawmakers to Taiwan and said Tuesday it showed the importance of democracies uniting, even as Beijing pressured members of the delegation not to visit.

“This demonstrates the support and the value various other countries place on Taiwan,” Lai said. “It also sends an important message to democratic countries around the world. Maintaining democracy requires unity, and we must protect democracy together."

Lai made his remarks at a conference in Taipei held by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, or IPAC, a group of hundreds of lawmakers from 35 countries concerned about how democracies approach Beijing.

Beijing views the island democracy as a renegade province and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary. Lai’s party, the Democratic Progressive Party, doesn’t seek independence from China but maintains that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation.

Beijing sees Lai as a separatist and refuses to speak with him. China has ramped up pressure against the island since Lai took office in May, sending ships and planes on a large military drill to show displeasure at his inauguration.

Lai’s comments come as IPAC comes under renewed scrutiny from Beijing. Lawmakers from at least six countries told The earlier this week that Chinese diplomats were pressuring them not to attend the conference, in what they described as efforts to isolate the self-governed island.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

World News / Taiwan president urges democracies to unite at largest-ever gathering of foreign lawmakers in Taipei
© 2024 HindustanTimes
