Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake had a depth of 27.5 km (17.1 miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan's east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said.
The quake could be felt across Taiwan, it added.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
-
Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 election
Early voting began Monday in Australia's federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls. Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the center-left Labor Party opposition had extended its lead over Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison said many voters had yet to decide which candidate they will support.
-
U2 singer Bono performs at Kyiv metro station amid war: ‘A beautiful day’- Watch
Paul David Hewson, better known as 'Bono' - the lead singer of popular band U2 - on Sunday gave a heartwarming performance at a metro station in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, winning online and offline praise. US secretary of states Antony Blinken tweeted a video of the performance. In a nearly one-minute long clip, U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge are seen performing their 1987-track 'With Or Without You'.
-
Why Europe Day is celebrated: 5 things you should know
Europe Day – celebrated on May 9 every year – commemorates the day on which the building of the European Union is said to have begun. It was also the day on which the historic 'Schuman declaration' was presented by French foreign minister Robert Schuman to make war between historic rivals France and Germany "not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible". The day, thus, celebrates peace and unity in Europe.
-
Now, Elon Musk says ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’
Elon Musk on Monday shared a fresh tweet where he spoke about dying under mysterious circumstances. Known for his quirky and sometimes erratic tweets, the Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter, wrote, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya.” He also shared tweets that he said was a media handout of the Roscosmos director Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin who spoke about a testimony of a captured commander of the Ukraine
-
EU chief slams Russia on Ukraine war: 'Why we're celebrating Europe Day'| Video
Europe stands at the side of Ukraine, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday as she slammed Russia for waging an “atrocious war” and leading “senseless aggression” in the country that has seen, and continues to witness, huge damage amid the conflict.
