Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone.

The ministry said the aircraft, all J-10 fighters, had flown into the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone, though closer to the Chinese coast than Taiwan's according to a map the ministry released.

