Taiwan says 21 China war jets enter its air defence zone as Nancy Pelosi visits
More than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.
The island's defence ministry said in a statement on Twitter: "21 PLA aircraft ... entered #Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022," referring to the air defence identification zone.
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.
British Sikh charged with intend to harm Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle
Jaswant Singh Chail has been charged under a section of the Treason Act, which makes it an offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her, or to cause a breach of peace. It is extremely rare for charges to be brought under this particular 180-year-old treason law.
‘Missiles, military operations’: China announces as Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Furious over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit Taipei, China on Tuesday declared it would conduct missile tests and military drills around Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army said it would stage a series of military drills including “long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait” from Tuesday evening. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests diplomatic visits to the island.
Pelosi in Taiwan: Those who like playing with fire, perish by it, China tells US
China has warned Washington, saying the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was similar to the US “playing with fire”, soon after Pelosi landed in capital Taipei late on Tuesday night. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Watch: The moment when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, a visit which might significantly escalate tensions between the US and China. Visuals shared by news agency Reuters showed Pelosi landing at the Songshan Airport in Taipei. According to the local media, Pelosi was welcomed into Taiwan by the country's foreign minister Joseph Wu. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said, "Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."
China warns of 'severe impact' after Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations, and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.
