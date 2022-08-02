Home / World News / Taiwan says 21 China war jets enter its air defence zone as Nancy Pelosi visits

Taiwan says 21 China war jets enter its air defence zone as Nancy Pelosi visits

world news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:54 PM IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (centre) arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (AP)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (centre) arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (AP)
AFP |

More than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

The island's defence ministry said in a statement on Twitter: "21 PLA aircraft ... entered #Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022," referring to the air defence identification zone.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nancy pelosi taiwan
nancy pelosi taiwan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth usually celebrates Christmas at her Sandringham estate in eastern England, but she remained in Windsor last year as a precautionary measure amid resurgent Covid-19 cases. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS)

    British Sikh charged with intend to harm Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle

    Jaswant Singh Chail has been charged under a section of the Treason Act, which makes it an offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her, or to cause a breach of peace. It is extremely rare for charges to be brought under this particular 180-year-old treason law.

  • Televisions broadcast news reports on US Air Force in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday.&nbsp;

    ‘Missiles, military operations’: China announces as Pelosi lands in Taiwan

    Furious over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit Taipei, China on Tuesday declared it would conduct missile tests and military drills around Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army said it would stage a series of military drills including “long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait” from Tuesday evening. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests diplomatic visits to the island.

  • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (centre) arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (AP)

    Pelosi in Taiwan: Those who like playing with fire, perish by it, China tells US

    China has warned Washington, saying the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was similar to the US “playing with fire”, soon after Pelosi landed in capital Taipei late on Tuesday night. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • In this image taken from video, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, Taiwan.

    Watch: The moment when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan

    United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, a visit which might significantly escalate tensions between the US and China. Visuals shared by news agency Reuters showed Pelosi landing at the Songshan Airport in Taipei. According to the local media, Pelosi was welcomed into Taiwan by the country's foreign minister Joseph Wu. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said, "Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

  • Chinese president Xi Jinping.

    China warns of 'severe impact' after Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan

    China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations, and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out