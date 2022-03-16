Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Taking advantage of…’: China slams Taiwan’s aid to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia
world news

‘Taking advantage of…’: China slams Taiwan’s aid to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia

On Tuesday, the Taiwanese foreign ministry announced a second donation of $11.5 million to Ukraine to help refugees.
People attend a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Taipei, Taiwan, on March 13, 2022. (Reuters Photo)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 11:10 AM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

China has hit out at Taiwan over its humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia. Addressing a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, accused Taiwan of using the Ukraine war to latch onto the issue for its own purposes and take advantage of others' difficulties.

"The Democratic Progressive Party (Taiwan's ruling party) authorities are using the Ukraine issue to validate their existence and piggyback on a hot issue, taking advantage of others' difficulties," Fenglian said.

Click here for full coverage of the Ukraine war

“Their attempts to incite confrontation and create hostility through political manipulation will not succeed,” she further added.

The Chinese spokesperson's remarks come a day after the Taiwanese foreign ministry announced a second donation of $11.5 million to Ukraine to help refugees.

The first donation was worth $3.5 million.

"During this conflict, the Taiwanese people have shown boundless compassion," Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu had earlier said.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen donated one month of her salary for relief efforts in Ukraine.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read| Amid US warning, China refuses to supply aircraft parts to Russia

At the start of this month, Taiwan had announced that it will be joining SWIFT sanctions against Russian banks. SWIFT- which stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is an international payments network. A ban on this network has restricted Russia's access to financial markets globally.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which began February 24 as a 'special military operation' - has evoked widespread sympathy in Taiwan.

Till now, China has not ruled out the use of military force to take Taiwan - a region it claims - and has kept up pressure with frequent military incursions into Taiwanese air space.

(With agency inputs)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harshit Sabarwal

Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis china taiwan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP