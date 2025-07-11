Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taliban ask 45-year-old man to ‘wait’ after marrying 6-year-old girl: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 04:20 PM IST

The man who already has two wives, got married to a sixyear old girl on Friday and was stopped by Taliban administration from taking the girl home.

A 45-year old man in Afghanistan got married to a six-year old, but when the Taliban administration found out, they instructed him to wait till the girl turns nine before bringing her home, according to local media reports. 

Child marriages in Afghanistan have worsened since the Taliban came to power in 2021.(AFP/Representational Image)
Child marriages in Afghanistan have worsened since the Taliban came to power in 2021.(AFP/Representational Image)

In an incident that took place in the country’s Marjah district, the man took a six year old girl as his bride in exchange for money from her father, reported Amu.tv.

According to the report, the man is already married to two women and this was his third marriage. The union was formalized on Friday with the girl expected to come to the man’s house afterwards. But when the Taliban officials heard of the matter, they intervened and temporarily stopped the marriage stating that the man needs to wait till the girl turns nine. 

According to a report by Hasht-e Subh Daily, the girl is now staying at her parents house. Although, the man was briefly detained, he was not prosecuted by the Taliban administration. There have been no reports of charges being filed against the man and Taliban authorities have also not released any statement. 

Increasing child marriages since Taliban's rule

This incident has led to outrage among human rights groups, highlighting the issue of child marriages in Afghanistan. Marriages of this kind are practiced under ‘walwar’ where money is given in exchange for a bride based on her appearance and value in the community.

Child marriages in Afghanistan have worsened since the Taliban came to power in 2021. According to a report by UN Women, the rate of child marriage among Afghan girls are increasing by 25 per cent, with increasing rate of early childbearing among Afghan adolescent girls.

Also read: ICC seeks arrest of Taliban leaders over persecution of women

The International Criminal Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Taliban's supreme leader and the head of Afghanistan's Supreme Court, based on charges of persecuting women and girls since coming to power, reported AP. In a statement, the court said that Taliban has “severely deprived” women of the rights to education, expression, privacy, movement or family life through various decrees. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Taliban ask 45-year-old man to ‘wait’ after marrying 6-year-old girl: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On