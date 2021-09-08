Home / World News / Taliban forms 33-member cabinet in Afghanistan: Full list
Members of Taliban forces gather and look at the picture of their leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, in Kabul.(Reuters Photo)
Taliban forms 33-member cabinet in Afghanistan: Full list

The 33-member list includes one of the FBI's most wanted men and ‘specially designated global terrorist’ Sirajuddin Haqqani. There are no women in the cabinet. The list produced here is not independently verified by hindustantimes.com.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:42 AM IST

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker government to run the affairs in Afghanistan, where they have returned to power after two decades. The group drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts, including an associate of Taliban founder as premier and a wanted man on a US terrorism list as interior minister.

The United States said it was concerned by the track records of some of the Cabinet members and noted that no women had been included. "The world is watching closely," a US State Department spokesperson said.

While Mullah Hassan Akhund has been named as the prime minister in the 33-member government, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, has been named as the new interior minister. He is one of the FBI's most wanted men due to his involvement in suicide attacks and ties with al Qaeda.

Here is a list of all the 33 members who are likely to be a part of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan. The list has been collated from various sources, but hindustantimes.com has not independently verified it.

 Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund PM
 Mullah Abdul Ghani First deputy to PM
 Molvi Abdul Salam Hanafi (Uzbek) Second deputy to PM
 Molvi Muhammad Yaqoob Defence minister
 Alhaj Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani Interior minister
 Molvi Ameer Khan Muttaqi Foreign minister
 Mullah Hidayatullah Badri (Gul Agha) Finance minister
 Sheikh Molvi Nurullah Munir Education minister
 Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa Minister Information and Broadcasting
 Qari Din Mohamamad Hanif (Tajik) Ministry of economic affairs
 Sheikh Noor Muhammad Saqib Minister Hajj and Auqaf
 Molvi Abdul Hakim Law minister
 Mullah Noorullah Noori Minister for border and tribal affairs
 Mullah Muhammad Younas Akhundzada Minister for development
 Sheikh Muhammad Khalid Minister for Dawat and Irshaad
 Mullah Abdul Mannan Umeri Minister for public works
 Mullah Muhammad Essa Akhund Minister for minerals and petroleum
 Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor Minister for water and power
 Hameedullah Akhundzada Minister for civil aviation and transport
 Abdul Baki Haqqani Minister for higher education
 Najibullah Haqqani Minister for communication
 Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani Minister for refugees
 Abdul Haq Waseeq Int chief
 Haji Muhammad Idris Incharge Afghanistan Bank
 Molvi Ahmed Jan Ahmedi Incharge administrative affairs
 Mullah Muhammad Fazil Mazloom Akhund Deputy to defence minister
 Qari Faseehuddin (Tajik) Army chief
 Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanakzai Deputy to foreign minister
 Molvi Noor Jalal Deputy to interior minister
 Zabiullah Mujahid Deputy to minister of information and broadcasting
 Mullah Taj Mir Jawad First deputy to int chief
 Mullah Rehmatullah Najib Administrative deputy to int chief
 Mullah Abdul Haq Special assistant to interior minister

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference that an acting cabinet has been formed to respond to the Afghan people's primary needs.

He said some ministries remained to be filled pending a hunt for qualified people.

