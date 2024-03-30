 Taliban leader vows to publicly stone women to death for adultery | World News - Hindustan Times
Taliban leader vows to publicly stone women to death for adultery

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, recently said that women in Afghanistan could face public floggings & stoning to death as punishments for adultery.

There are growing concerns that the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan could lead to a regression of women's rights, reminiscent of darker times. Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, recently conveyed through a voice message broadcast on state television that women in Afghanistan could face public floggings and stoning to death as punishments for adultery. 

Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the Taliban(Reuters)
Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the Taliban(Reuters)

“We will flog the women… we will stone them to death in public…you may call it a violation of women's rights when we publicly stone or flog them for committing adultery because they conflict with your democratic principles… (But) I represent Allah, and you represent Satan,” Akhundzada was quoted by The Guardian.

The Taliban leader further justified the move as a continuation of the Taliban’s struggle against Western influences. “The Taliban’s work did not end with the takeover of Kabul, it has only just begun,” he was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

Reacting to the news, Sahar Fetrat, an Afghan researcher at Human Rights Watch, told the publishing house, “Two years ago, they didn’t have the courage they have today to vow stoning women to death in public; now they do... They tested their draconian policies one by one, and have reached this point because there is no one to hold them accountable for the abuses… We should all be warned that if not stopped, more and more will come..."

After the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the Taliban was ousted from power. However, the group managed to come back to power in 2021 after carrying out attacks against those who worked with the Americans or the government.

The Taliban also reinstated the strict interpretation of Islamic law, reminiscent of their rule from 1996 to 2001, during which women were prohibited from attending school or pursuing employment outside their homes.

 

 

