Teen millionaire poses with a rental Ferrari 488 GTB, gets called out online

Dylan Huntley, 15, took to Twitter to explain “how I became a millionaire at 15.” While posing alongside a $260,000 Ferrari 488 GTB, he failed to notice the sticker on the window from a famous rental company. His post has struck up a hot debate online. Dylan Huntley, 15, took to Twitter to explain “how I became a millionaire at 15.”

Dylan's Twitter bio reads, “Self-made millionaire at 15. Youngest private fund manager in America. Changing the world. Tipping the Scales.” With about 1,707 followers he regularly posts tweets, motivating people to work hard and earn their success just like him.

Dylan's post

In his post, Dylan credits his success to “hard work.”

“Age 11, my dad made me a wager. He believed in me and loaned me $1,000. What came next wasn’t an easy journey,” he said.

“Hustling was a big part of my life – I mowed lawns, detailed cars, and sold polished golf balls that landed in my yard from the course next door.

“When the game Fortnite came out, I grinded hard. I played professionally for hundreds of hours and ended up making $25k.”

Later, he says he used the money to trade and in four years he saw the numbers turn into a magical 7-figure barrier. He also directed people to his website to follow him and learn more.

“It couldn’t have been possible without being driven. And failure not being an option,” he said.“It couldn’t have been possible without being driven. And failure not being an option,” he said.

The Twitterati response

While his post went viral, people are appreciating his hard work in renting the car and posing with it. True to their fashion, Twitter users are having a gala time calling out the young millionaire on his mistake.

“If you want to learn how to photoshop out the rental company sticker on your rental car, let me know. Then you won’t look so silly,” one said.

“Rental sticker still on the car. Can’t rent at age 15. Which means bro pulled up with someone else’s rental,” one guy said.

Twitter itself did the teen no good.

A context box underneath the post says, “The Ferrari this individual is posing with is owned by the exotic car rental company ‘Cloud 9 Exotics’ – you can see the sticker in the window.” It even directs you to the company's official website.

However, not everyone is sceptical of the young entrepreneur, some raised him for his hustle and motivated him to keep going.

“Wishing you more success bro. Just know, if you really are looking to help, share the knowledge and not the toys (whether rented or bought),” one said.

“Even if the car’s rented, the fact that you can afford the daily at 15 is wild,” said another.