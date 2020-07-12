e-paper
Tehran police say blast at clinic caused by staff negligence

Tehran police say blast at clinic caused by staff negligence

A police investigation has concluded that the explosion and fire that killed 19 people in the Iranian capital on July 30 was “by no means a security issue,” Hamid Hadavand was cited as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 15:05 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The clinic blast was one in a string of mysterious explosions, including at a military site near Tehran and a nuclear enrichment facility, to have rocked Iran in recent weeks, giving rise to suspicions of sabotage.
A deadly explosion in a Tehran clinic last month was caused by staff negligence, Tehran’s deputy police chief said, ruling out sabotage.

