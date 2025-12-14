Ten dead after shooting at Australia's Bondi beach, two in custody: What we know

A man has been taken into police custody after allegedly firing up to 100 rounds into a street in Sydney’s Inner West, leaving 20 people wounded. A health worker moves a stretcher after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. Australian police said two people were in custody following reports of multiple gunshots on December 14 at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach, urging the public to take shelter. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

The police said 10 people died in shooting, according to an AFP report.

Separately, reports said that at least 13 people were injured and taken to hospital following a shooting incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, Reuters reported.

According to reports, two people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

What we know so far?