Home / World News / Ten of a family drown during picnic at lake resort in Pak

Ten of a family drown during picnic at lake resort in Pak

The boat which was hired by the family who came for picnic to the Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta from Karachi capsized due to strong winds.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 06:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Karachi
Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta.
Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta. (NS Bukhari/YouTube screengrab)
         

Ten members of a family, including six women and two children, drowned after a boat capsized in a lake in a resort in the Southern Sindh province.

The boat which was hired by the family who came for picnic to the Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta from Karachi capsized due to strong winds, police said.

Thirteen members of the family were on the boat when it turned upside down. Ten members died while three were rescued by local swimmers, the official said.

The bodies of six women, three of them sisters and two children, had been recovered from the lake. “We have taken out the bodies of six women including three sisters and two children while three managed to survive and were rescued by local swimmers,” he said.

