Video: Fatal Tesla car crash caught on CCTV in China. School girl among 2 killed

Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Tesla Car Crash In China: The accident was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

China: The incident on November 5 took place in the southern province of Guangdong.
ByMallika Soni

US automaker Tesla said on Sunday that it will assist the Chinese police in investigating a crash involving one of its Model Y cars as local media reported that two people had died and three injured when a driver lost control of the vehicle, Reuters reported.

The incident took place last week in the southern province of Guangdong and a motorcyclist as well as a high school girl were killed, Chinese local media reported.

The accident was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media in which a car driving at high speed is seen crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist.

"Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance," Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker told Reuters.

China is Tesla's second-largest market, and the crash was among the top trending topics on the Weibo social media platform on Sunday. Although the cause of the incident in Chaozhou city had not been identified.

Tesla said videos showed that the car's brake lights were not on when the car was speeding and that its data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes, Reuters repored.

Tesla has faced claims of brake failure in China before.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
