Texas Nun caught in sexting scandal refuses to leave monastery, faces possible excommunication

A Texas nun who was caught sexting with a priest is refusing to leave the monastery where she lives, despite being ordered by the Vatican to do so.

Mother Teresa Agnes relies on a wheelchair, as stated by her attorney.(Jason Allen/CBS)

The bishop who investigated her case has closed the monastery to the public and warned that the nun and her supporters may face excommunication.

Last year, allegations arose that Rev. Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach, a 43-year-old nun, had violated her vow of chastity with Father Bernard Marie. She allegedly admitted to sexting, but denied having a physical relationship.

Earlier this year, Bishop Michael Olson, the Diocese of Fort Worth's leader, acting as a delegate of the Pope, expelled her from the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington.

But, Gerlach has not left the monastery, and has declared that she and her fellow Carmelite nuns are now “independent” of Olson’s authority. They have also expressed their trust in Gerlach’s moral integrity and leadership.

“Therefore, because the salvation of our souls is our first duty before Almighty God … we hereby state that, in conscience, we no longer recognize the authority of, and can have no further relations with, the current Bishop of Fort Worth,” they wrote on their website.

They also “forbid him or any of his officials or representatives to enter our monastery property or to have any contact or relations with the monastery or any of its nuns or novices.”

Olson responded by saying that he was hurt by Gerlach’s rejection of his authority as diocesan bishop and Pontifical Commissary. He said that he had to inform the faithful that Gerlach may have excommunicated herself by her own actions, and that the other nuns could also be excommunicated depending on their involvement.

“Thus, it is with deep sorrow that I must inform the faithful … that Mother Teresa Agnes, thereby, may have incurred upon herself excommunication,” he wrote in a public statement.

He also said that the monastery would remain closed to the public until Gerlach publicly disavowed her actions.

The nuns replied again on Saturday, accusing Olson of waging a “private warfare against us.” They said they do not recognize his authority or interference, and that they will face any unjust sanctions with serenity and firmness. They said they only answer to “the authority of God.”

Matthew Bobo, a lawyer for the nuns, told WFAA-TV that they are upset about the closure of the monastery and worried about excommunication. “This is the only life they know,” he said.

He also said that Olson was not welcome on the property and that they would take steps to remove him if he tried to enter. He said that Olson’s letter ordering them to close the gates and seek his permission for anyone to come on the property was a violation of Texas law.

