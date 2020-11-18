e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Thailand approves legislation to pave way to legalize abortions

Thailand approves legislation to pave way to legalize abortions

The proposed amendment has been submitted to parliament for consideration, and the government expects the changed law to come into effect by February 12 next year.

world Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The change in law, agreed to by the cabinet came in on Tuesday and aims to allow women to seek and have abortions up to 12 weeks into their pregnancy.
The change in law, agreed to by the cabinet came in on Tuesday and aims to allow women to seek and have abortions up to 12 weeks into their pregnancy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representative Image)
         

Thailand’s cabinet has approved amending existing legislation to pave the way to legalizing abortion in the Southeast Asian nation. The change in law, agreed to by the cabinet came in on Tuesday and aims to allow women to seek and have abortions up to 12 weeks into their pregnancy. According to Rachada Dhanadirek, a government spokesperson, any attempts to curtail the termination of pregnancy within the 12 week time-frame would be deemed “an infringement of women’s rights.”

How will the amendment in the law help?

Rachada said, “The law amendment will support and protect women’s and their unborn children’s rights equally and remove women’s motivations to seek out illegal abortions, which are not safe.”

The official statement issued by the government said that the cabinet found the existing laws to be a “restriction on women’s rights” and contradictory to the “the constitution which dictates people have freedom over their lives and bodies.”

Read more | Thai Parliament to vote on constitution as protests turn violent

What are Thailand’s existing laws with respect to abortions?

Thailand’s existing laws do not allow terminations at all unless the woman’s life is at risk or the pregnancy is a result of rape. Currently, women seeking a termination can receive a prison sentence of up to three years and a 60,000 baht ($1,980) fine. Under the proposed amendment the punishment for abortions beyond the 12-week limit would also be lower -- up to six months in prison, or a 10,000 baht fine, or both, according to the statement.

What will happen next?

The proposed amendment has been submitted to parliament for consideration, and the government expects the changed law to come into effect by February 12 next year.

(with agency inputs)

tags
top news
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Delhi: Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 200-limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Delhi: Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 200-limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In