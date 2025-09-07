Thailand leader behind legal cannabis is now PM, but the high may not last

Anutin Charnvirakul, 58, is the politician best known across the world for being a force behind decriminalising cannabis in Thailand. He is now the country's prime minister, but the high comes with many potential downers. Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's new PM, in Bangkok on Sunday, Sept 7. He is the third prime minister since 2023, and leads a coalition government with outside support of the pro-democracy People's Party.(Bloomberg)

Anutin's appointment got the formal royal nod amid a dramatic turn of events. He succeeds Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, who was dismissed last week after her “politically compromising” phone call with neighboring Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen came to light. That call took place before a border dispute between the two nations turned into a deadly five-day armed conflict in July.

It's precarious for him

Anutin was the deputy prime minister and interior minister in the coalition, but quit those posts and withdrew support from the government after the phone call was leaked.

He's become PM after winning a vote in Parliament on Friday with support from the main opposition People’s Party. Anutin has, in exchange, said he will, within four months, dissolve the House and hold a referendum on the drafting of a new constitution.

The People’s Party remains in the opposition and wants changes to the constitution to undo rules imposed during a military government and “make it more democratic”.

Cannabis and health connection

Anutin was among those who successfully petitioned for the decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand. That was in 2022, but later there was some backtracking and stricter regulations amid backlash from certain more traditional sections of society.

Anutin was also a health minister during the Covid pandemic.

Scandals have followed him, including alleged tardiness in obtaining vaccines. Other taints on him include a land dispute, and alleged election fraud.

He is the the third PM of Thailand in two years.

The People’s Party, the main Opposition, won the most seats but military-appointed senators, who back the more conservative royalist establishment, voted against its candidate.

(with AP inputs)