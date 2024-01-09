Thailand may ban recreational use of cannabis

Thailand is proposing a ban on recreational use of cannabis and hefty penalties on offenders under a new bill that seeks to end a legal vacuum after the country became the first in Asia to decriminalize the plant. Thailand’s cannabis industry has been operating in a gray area, as the plant was decriminalized in 2022.(AP)

Smoking of marijuana and its use in any other forms for recreation will be banned under the draft bill that was published by the Health Ministry on Tuesday. The use of cannabis plant or its products will be limited for medical and health purposes.

The draft legislation is the latest attempt by authorities to regulate the industry after an earlier bill failed to win parliament backing. It also meets Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s election pledge to restrict the use of marijuana to medical purposes due to concerns over addiction.

Under the proposed bill, anyone who smokes cannabis for recreation will face a fine of up to 60,000 baht ($1,720). Those selling cannabis or its extracts for recreational purposes face up to one year in jail or 100,000 baht in fines, or both.

The new government is seeking to end the regulatory vacuum that has led to the mushrooming of thousands of dispensaries all over the country.

The new government is seeking to end the regulatory vacuum that has led to the mushrooming of thousands of dispensaries all over the country. They sell everything from cannabis buds to oil extracts containing less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive compound that gives users a “high” sensation.

Under the proposed rules, advertising or marketing campaigns for cannabis buds or extracts, or any devices used in smoking will be prohibited. Driving while high on cannabis is also punishable with a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or one year in jail.

The government will also tighten licensing rules for cannabis planting, sales, exports and imports. Once the new rules take effect, growers will need to apply for a license within 60 days, while existing dispensaries can continue to operate before renewing their permits.

The government hasn’t moved to reclassify the plant as a narcotic again, which would have entailed longer jail terms and fines.

The public and industry stakeholders have until Jan. 23 to submit feedback on the bill. The health ministry may still make changes to the bill before submitting it to the cabinet, which will send it to the parliament for approval.