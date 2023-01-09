Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Thailand takes back entry requirement for proof of Covid vaccination. Here's why

Thailand takes back entry requirement for proof of Covid vaccination. Here's why

world news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Covid In Thailand: It replaced new rules announced by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.

Covid In Thailand: Tourists visit the Grand Palace, one of the top tourist attraction spots in Thailand.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday.

Read more: King Charles' wife Camilla was a 'villain', 'dangerous' because…: Prince Harry

Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction. It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
thailand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP