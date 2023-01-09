King Charles' wife Camilla was a 'villain', 'dangerous' because…: Prince Harry

Prince Harry described his father King Charles III's second wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as a “villain” who was “dangerous”. Talking of his stepmother in an interview ahead of the official release of his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry said that Camilla she needed to rehabilitate her image in the media which was the reason for her behaviour.

Echoing his mother Prince Diana's words, Prince Harry talked about Camilla's relationship with Charles saying, "She was the third person in their marriage."

Prince Harry said, “She was the villain. She needed to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information. With a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen consort, there were going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

The Duke of Sussex also talked about media coverage of the royal family, saying, “If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s what you're going to do.”

He also said that Meghan Markle was not responsible for the breakdown of his relationship with his brother Prince William saying that he wants to “squash this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers.”

