Thailand's 5-month visa-free entry plan for Chinese tourists: Details

Thailand is set to introduce a measure granting temporary visa-free entry to Chinese tourists as the country aims for complete recovery of its tourism industry after Covid pandemic. Thailand prime minister Srettha Thavisin said that the visa exemption will also apply to visitors from Kazakhstan and will be effective from September 25 until February 29 next year. Relevant authorities had been consulted to ensure that they are ready to handle the expected surge in travelers, he said. Chinese family tourists rent traditional Thai costumes and take selfies at Wat Arun, or the "Temple of Dawn," in Bangkok, Thailand.(AP)

China became a major source of tourists to Thailand with almost 11 million visitors in 2019- 27.6% of all arrivals the year before the Covid pandemic. Amid concern that the number of Chinese tourists to the country might not reach the initial target of 5 million, the measure has been introduced as per the government. The tourism authority of Thailand reported that around 1.4 million Chinese tourists came in the first six months of this year.

Thailand’s economy slumped during the pandemic when the country received about 40 million international visitors in 2019 generating 1.9 trillion baht ($53.2 billion) in revenue. This amount has since plummeted by more than 99% by 2021, according to data from Thailand's government.

Chai Wacharonke, a spokesperson for prime minister office, said Thailand received 15 million international visitors in the first seven months of this year. The government aims to draw 28 million international visitors and generate 1.4 trillion baht ($39.2 billion) in tourism revenue in 2023, the spokesperson said praising the visa exemption scheme, saying the tourism industry is "the only economic machine remaining that can be driven with hope to generate new income quickly for Thailand."

