e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

The British village that keeps finding cash

Durham Police said a total of £26,000 ($33,500, 30,300 euros) had been found over the past five years -- 13 packages of £2,000 in £20 notes in Blackhall Colliery village.

world Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Village on the County Durham coast is now at the centre of a mystery as bundles of cash keep turning up in the street.
Village on the County Durham coast is now at the centre of a mystery as bundles of cash keep turning up in the street.(Twitter/ @DurhamPolice Photo)
         

Blackhall Colliery has one claim to fame -- its beach featured in the climax of the Michael Caine film “Get Carter”. Apart from that, it is like many struggling former mining villages in northeast England.

But the village on the County Durham coast is now at the centre of a mystery -- as bundles of cash keep turning up in the street.

Durham Police said a total of £26,000 ($33,500, 30,300 euros) had been found over the past five years -- 13 packages of £2,000 in £20 notes.

“These bundles are always left in plain sight such as on pavements and discovered by random members of the public who have handed them in,” said Detective Constable John Forster.

The latest discovery on Monday was the fourth this year, he added, speculating that a Good Samaritan could be dropping off the cash parcels.

Forster, who said inquiries had so far drawn a blank, praised the “incredible community spirit” of the locals who had handed in the cash -- with newspapers suggesting the village could be the most honest place in Britain.

Villagers speculated to The Guardian that the mysterious benefactor could be “one of these secret millionaires” or even a “Blackhall Santa”.

“It’s not a run-down area but nothing ever that good really happens around here,” one resident was quoted as telling the newspaper.

“It might be someone trying to help -- a Santa’s little elf. I hope it’s that.”

Like many other former pit villages, Blackhall Colliery has struggled since its mine closed in the 1980s.

tags
top news
At big cabinet meet, a decision likely on trifurcating BPCL before sale
At big cabinet meet, a decision likely on trifurcating BPCL before sale
In Delhi, NCP chief Pawar meets Congress leaders amid focus on Maharashtra
In Delhi, NCP chief Pawar meets Congress leaders amid focus on Maharashtra
‘Rajya Sabha seat changed to humiliate me and party’, Sanjay Raut complains
‘Rajya Sabha seat changed to humiliate me and party’, Sanjay Raut complains
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar: Prasad
No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar: Prasad
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
WhatsApp’s upcoming features to look out for
WhatsApp’s upcoming features to look out for
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News