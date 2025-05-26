The Last Of Us superbug to become a reality soon? Study forecasts rapid spread of killer fungus

As the effects of climate change continue and global temperatures rise, a 'killer' fungus is expected to expand. As per a study conducted at Manchester University, researchers have warned of a rapid spread of Aspergillus. Aspergillus, which is classified as a common group of fungi, can cause life-threatening diseases in humans, and severe infections in livestock and plants.(PTI/Representative)

The Manchester University study, which is currently under peer-review, has forecast how climate change and hotter climate could accelerate the spread of the aspergillus species of fungi. This rapid spread of a potentially killer fungi can also be seen in the tv show - The Last Of Us

What does the study say?

As per the Manchester University study, climate change and a rise in global temperature will alter the environment and trigger the spread of many fungal pathogens.

The researchers add that as the climate crisis intensifies, certain Aspergillus species will expand and push into new parts of North America, Europe, and North Asian countries such as China and Russia.

“Fungi are relatively under-researched compared to viruses and parasites, but these maps show that fungal pathogens will likely impact most areas of the world in the future,” Norman van Rijn, one of the authors of the study and a climate change and infectious diseases researcher at the University of Manchester, told Australian website news.com.au.

Aspergillus, like all fungi, release huge numbers of tiny sports everyday which are spread through air. Humans inhale these spores but due to the immune system, these spores don't cause any health issues.

However, people with lung conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and those with compromised immune systems due to COVID-19 or cancer may suffer severe health issues.

Furthermore, Aspergillus is responsible for causing aspergillosis, which has a mortality rate of 20 to 40 percent.

As per van Rijn, if the immune system fails to clear out these spores, the fungus can grow within the body and "eat you from the inside out."

Hotter climate to trigger spread

The study focused on three pathogenic species of the fungus under different climate conditions - A. fumigates, A. flavus, and A. niger

Aspergillus flavus, which was added to WHO's "critical group of fungal pathogens" in 2022 due to its impact on public health and antifungal resistance, tends to prefer hotter, tropical climates. If fossil fuel burning continues, the study added that this pathogen could spread by 16 percent.

A. fumigatus, which is found in more temperate climates, is predicted to spread towards the north and hit Europe.

Furthermore, A. niger, which is found in hotter regions such as as sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, southern Asia, is also expected to move northwards as the regions are expected to become very hot, making the climate unsuitable for fungi group. This, however, could severely impact the ecosystem.

TV show plot to become reality?

In HBO's The Last of Us, the story focused on a post-apocalyptic world after a brain-eating fungus had wiped out most of society.

Due to the show, the world is already familiar with the dangers of an infectious mutant fungus.

However, speaking to Sky News, while the show is set in a fictional world, Dr Van Rhijn states that the "reality is already scary enough."

Fungal infections have been linked to cause 2.5 million deaths globally each year. Furthermore, if the immune system fails to fight the spores, Aspergillus can cause invasive aspergillosis, which already kills an annual of 1.8 million people globally.