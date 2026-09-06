The next big opportunity in data centers: Insuring them

The $1 trillion race to build data centers is driving the economy—and creating a huge new opportunity for insurers. The industry is eyeing a once-in-a-generation chance to generate tens of billions of dollars in additional income. An Amazon Web Services data center in Virginia last month.

Global premiums for insuring data centers will likely reach $20 billion to $30 billion a year by 2030, reinsurer Swiss Re forecast in a report this month.

That is a supercharged rate of growth: at least double the $10 billion in new premiums the centers could generate this year, according to ratings company S&P Global. To compare to another major market, it is four times the $5-billion-a-year size of global aviation insurance, according to S&P.

“U.S. data centers are likely one of the biggest opportunities for commercial insurers for decades,” said Jérôme Haegeli, group chief economist at Swiss Re.

Individual artificial-intelligence data centers are among the most valuable insured assets in the world—often worth $20 billion upward each, more than bridges, tunnels and skyscrapers.

Tech firms can balk at paying for full coverage, instead opting to essentially carry a significant chunk of the risk on their own balance sheets, according to analysts.

The scale of self-insurance represents an “amazing opportunity” for the insurance industry, said Jim Bichard, chief financial officer at Lloyd’s of London, the insurance marketplace. Insurers and brokers are working on new structures, including outside sources of capital, to fit the specialized insurance requirements for hyperscale data centers.

Even if the bipartisan backlash against the AI boom slows the forecast pace of growth, data centers offer a tantalizing sales prospect for insurers.

Hundreds of billions are already being plowed into the build-out: Whatever investors decide for the future, “the infrastructure already built doesn’t disappear,” Swiss Re’s Haegeli said.

The biggest check on the insurance gold rush: the risks.

Data centers are exposed to a dizzying array of potential threats during their construction and operation, from extreme weather to power cuts, IT failures and even terrorism. The clustering of buildings in areas such as Virginia’s “data center alley” means a single event—such as a tornado—can trigger multiple major claims.