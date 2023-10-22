News / World News / The Satanic Verses' Salman Rushdie calls for defending freedom of expression while receiving ‘Peace Prize’

The Satanic Verses' Salman Rushdie calls for defending freedom of expression while receiving ‘Peace Prize’

AP |
Oct 22, 2023 06:54 PM IST

He was honored with the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for continuing to write despite enduring decades of threats and violence.

Author Salman Rushdie called Sunday for the unconditional defence of freedom of expression as he received a prestigious German prize that recognises his literary work and his resolve in the face of constant danger.

British-US author Salman Rushdie(AFP)
British-US author Salman Rushdie(AFP)

The British-American author decried the current age as a time when freedom of expression is under attack by all sides, including from authoritarian and populist voices, according to the German news agency dpa.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He made his remarks during a ceremony in St. Paul's Church in Frankfurt, where he was honored with the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for continuing to write despite enduring decades of threats and violence.

In August 2022, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state.

Rushdie has a memoir coming out about the attack that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand. “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” will be released on April 16. He called it a way “to answer violence with art.”

The German prize, which is endowed with 25,000 euros (USD 26,500), has been awarded since 1950.

The German jury said earlier this year that it would honor Rushdie "for his resolve, his positive attitude to life and for the fact that he enriches the world with his pleasure in narrating.”

Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had condemned passages referring to the Prophet Muhammad in Rushdie's 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses” as blasphemous.

Khomeini issued a decree the following year calling for Rushdie's death, forcing the author into hiding, although he had been travelling freely for years before last summer's stabbing.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out