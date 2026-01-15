The Two Faces of Venezuela’s Regime Smile at the U.S. and Glower at Home

In the days after Nicolás Maduro’s removal from power, senior figures in Venezuela’s ruling circle began signaling a thaw with Washington. Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, and the country’s Interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, in Caracas on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, said 400 political prisoners would be released. Days before, the notoriously anti-American interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, announced support for restarting diplomatic relations with the U.S. And the leader of the rubber-stamp congress openly called for gestures of peace toward the U.S. “The message is very clear,” said Rodríguez during the political-prisoners announcement. “Venezuela is entering a new political moment that allows for understanding despite differences.” Venezuela’s regime remains intact since Maduro was swept out of office by U.S. commandos in a nighttime raid on Jan. 3. But the regime is doing its best to adapt to the new political reality in the face of a mix of threats and overtures from President Trump, who has praised the country’s new leader. “She’s a terrific person,” Trump said Wednesday from the White House, describing his impressions of Rodríguez after a conversation. “She’s somebody that we’ve worked with very well.” In a social-media post later, Trump said he discussed oil, minerals, trade and national security with Rodríguez. “This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one FOR ALL,” he wrote. “Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!” From Venezuela, Rodríguez called the conversation “courteous” and “within a framework of mutual respect.” She added: “We addressed a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending matters between our governments.”

Rodríguez says that the current political moment ‘allows for understanding despite differences.’

There is a strange, new dynamic that has descended on Venezuela less than two weeks after Maduro was ousted. On the one hand, the country’s leadership has toned down attacks on the U.S., long a favorite punching bag for Venezuela’s Socialist officials, who long characterized the U.S. as “The Empire” intent on seizing the homeland’s resources. At the same time, the message to supporters at home remains much as it has always been —with officials casting themselves as anti-imperialists. On Wednesday, regime supporters marched through the streets of Caracas, carrying a painting of Maduro and signs accusing the U.S. of kidnapping the former strongman and his wife, Cilia Flores. State television provided coverage, showing a photograph of Maduro and Flores, with an appeal: “The empire kidnapped them, and we want them to be returned.” “We must continue the battle,” shouted Nahum Fernández, a regime politician who was rallying with other Maduro supporters and demanding his return.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in 2017. He was swept out of power during a U.S. raid this month.