These are the Royals gathering in Scotland amid Queen's health concerns

Queen Elizabeth II's closest family travelled to join the 96-year-old monarch after doctors placed her under medical supervision in Scotland's Balmoral Castle.

The Queen has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

These are the Royals who are either travelling to Scotland or have already reached:

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the Queen's eldest child and the heir to the throne. He is married to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Charles has already reached Balmoral, BBC reported.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is the Queen's second child and only daughter. She has also reached Scotland, news report said.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Queen's third child, is also in Scotland.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex is her youngest child. He also rushed to Scotland following the Queen's health announcement.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has also travelled to Balmoral today.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said.

