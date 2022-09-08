In Photos: Buckingham Palace, Balmoral castle after Queen's health announcement
Queen Elizabeth II Health: Police officers stood guard of the gates of the palace as the Buckingham Palace said in its statement that the Queen was at the Balmoral castle.
Dozens of well-wishers and media members gathered outside the Buckingham Palace and Balmoral castle after the announcement on Queen Elizabeth II's health.
The statement from Buckingham Palace is significant as it is not common for the palace to release statements on the Queen's health, BBC reported.
Scenes from the Buckingham Palace and Balmoral castle:
Queen Elizabeth II has been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.
Scotland's Balmoral Castle where the Queen is under medical observation
UK's Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral Castle in Scotland after concerns over her health, the royal family announced on Thursday. The Queen always travels to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the summer, CNN reported. Balmoral has been one of the residences of the British royal family since 1852. The estate and its original castle were bought from the Farquharson family by the husband of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, under observation
Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace. “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday that sparked deep concerns. No further details have been provided by the palace.
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's previous health issues
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has continued to conduct various engagements over the years. But she was forced to reduced her work significantly this year owing to mobility issues, British media had reported earlier. Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized for treatment for gastroenteritis. Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back. Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital while undergoing preliminary tests. Queen Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19.
Whole nation deeply concerned..: UK PM, Rishi Sunak tweet on Queen’s health
Newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have expressed concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II. Rishi Sunak, tweeted, “Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family.” Liz Truss and Sunak were the final two in the recently concluded leadership contest within the ruling Conservative Party.
Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne: Five things about the monarch
Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors expressed concern over Elizabeth's health, according to Buckingham Palace. Here are some facts about the Queen: 1) Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton St, London, and baptised on May 29, 1926, in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace. Navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a Greek royal died in April 2021, at the age of 99.
