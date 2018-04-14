These owls won’t stop staring through an office window and Twitter finds them a hoot

It is not uncommon to see pigeons perching or nesting on window ledges. But this office building in Los Angeles had some unusual visitors and they just wouldn’t stop staring at the workers inside.

Twitter user Michael lens recently posted a photo of three owls that hatched outside his colleague’s windowsill a few weeks ago.

Now, the owls are all grown up. And their constant gaze is making it difficult for people to work.

Lens, who is a professor at University of California, wrote,” Owls were born on my colleague’s windowsill a few weeks ago and I. Just. Can’t. Even.”

Owls were born on my colleague’s windowsill a few weeks ago and I. Just. Can’t. Even. pic.twitter.com/W6ZjP5TCZ6 — Michael Lens (@mc_lens) April 11, 2018

The tweet went viral with more than 45,000 retweets and 190,000 likes since being shared on April 11. The dark-coloured owls with their fixed stares became instant social media celebrities.

“I couldn’t possibly do any work under these conditions. On the other hand, there would be no point in firing me, because I would never give up this desk,” wrote Kate Adams, a Twitter user.

While most people called the owls ‘sweet little critters’ and ‘adorable’’, some people did find the trinity of staring owls a bit ‘creepy’.

I don't blame you. Whoo could work under such conditions?! — Jeremy Hoffman (@jeremyhoffman) April 11, 2018

It’ll be a hoot. — 沈马修 (@shenmaxiu) April 11, 2018

Their little super interested faces would make me laugh daily if I had to see them. But also happy. It's adorable. — ɥɐıʇsǝH (@hestiahdruid) April 12, 2018

I would love to see these sweet little critters every day! — Yvette Gilbert (@YvetteG92386871) April 12, 2018

Are we not going to talk about this one? pic.twitter.com/dGgbicM21m — An Adult Appearently??? (@hannahcabana15) April 12, 2018

Look at their faces! "We know you're watching porn Greg." — Pam Mifsud (@drunkvegans) April 12, 2018

Did someone in your office recently turn 11? #HogwartsLetter — Miss Em Zee (@MissEmZee) April 11, 2018

Who, who, who is there. — FatChickinL.A. Cuddly Rebel (@FatChickinLA) April 12, 2018

Well I’m not entirely convinced this one isn’t a cat in disguise. pic.twitter.com/UADpmqWiSd — Jason Lynn (@thejasonlynn) April 12, 2018