They came for its riches, but big business is souring on South Africa

JOHANNESBURG—The corporate exodus from what was supposed to be Africa's breakout economy is accelerating, propelled by a toxic cocktail of corruption, lawlessness and poor infrastructure.

Foreign investors from Shell to British American Tobacco are downsizing in South Africa. Those decisions could mark a watershed moment for a country where the government’s ability to deliver basic services has become so limited that private firms have taken over many basic civic functions.

Africa’s biggest and most-developed economy has long been plagued by logistical problems, including failing infrastructure and rising electricity costs. Firms have put up with those drawbacks for access to South Africa’s deep seam of mineral wealth and its growing consumer market.

But a catalog of recent high-profile corruption scandals, often linked to laws intended to right the racial wrongs of apartheid, has eroded South Africa’s reputation among investors and exacerbated the country’s fundamental problems, including regular dayslong water and power outages.

Legislation designed to improve the lot of South Africa’s Black majority has also deterred investment. Elon Musk’s SpaceX was in talks with South African officials about launching its Starlink internet service in the country—which could have boosted the fortunes of the country’s economic backwaters—but the billionaire, the world’s richest, is demanding an exemption from a rule that requires foreign companies to give up 30% of their local operations to Black South Africans.

The World Bank estimates that crime costs South Africa’s economy at least 10% of gross domestic product annually, including stolen property, the extra costs of security and insurance, and missed economic opportunities.

Rolex closed its South African affiliate office in 2024, citing what a spokeswoman called the evolution of local markets. Criminals, collectively dubbed the ‘Rolex gang,’ terrorize wealthy Johannesburg residents by robbing them of their luxury watches at gunpoint, often shooting first and grabbing the watch after.

The Rolex spokeswoman declined to say whether such groups influenced the company’s decision to leave the country. Rolex is maintaining an after-sales service center there, she said.

Shell, along with BP, sold the refinery they jointly owned to South Africa’s state-owned Central Energy Fund in 2024 for one South African rand, or about six U.S. cents. That same year, Shell said it would sell its gas stations in the country, but the company has yet to find a buyer. The oil major didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“It’s less about the proceeds. It’s more about taking things that don’t fit our strategy off the books,” Shell Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July.

British American Tobacco has announced that it is closing its last cigarette-manufacturing facility in South Africa by the end of this year, due to the illicit trade in cigarettes that has wiped out around 75% of the local legal market for tobacco. The company intends to shift to an import model.

The cigarette maker says its facility, first opened in 1975, currently operates at just 35% capacity, due to the exponential growth of the illicit tobacco trade in South Africa, triggered by a ban on cigarette sales during the coronavirus pandemic.