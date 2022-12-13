'They took her…': Mother describes ordeal of China protester detained for 9 days

A young girl has been held in police detention in southern China for nine days after taking part in protests against Covid restrictions, her mother told AFP as she expressed fear and anguish over her daughter's safety.

Last week China ended its harsh zero-Covid policy, following public discontent that erupted in nationwide demonstrations on a scale unseen in decades. As police began a crackdown following the protests, Yang Zijing, 25, was detained on the evening of December 4 in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou after attending a protest the week before, her mother said.

"They detained so many people who were gradually released, why is she still in there?," she said adding that her daughter's roommate told her that a group of police asked to check the water meter and did not show identification when entering.

“They searched the apartment and took her away, along with her phone and laptop.”

Upon learning about her daughter's detention, she rushed to Guangzhou on December 8, but both she and a lawyer have been refused access to either her daughter or the police officer handling her case.

"They refused to give us any information," she said.

