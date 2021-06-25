‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defence ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties.

Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed to any official exchanges or military contacts between the US and Taiwan and asked Washington to ‘sever all military ties with Taiwan’.

“The complete reunification of China is a historical necessity and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unstoppable trend. The common aspirations of the people are peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. ‘Taiwan independence’ is a dead-end road and seeking it means war,” the statement quoting Guoqiang said.

Guoqiang reminded the US to fully understand China’s development and growth by external focus and asked the US to abide by the one-China principle. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and has recently ramped up political and military pressure.

Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said that the nation needs to prepare for a possible military conflict due to China’s increasing intimidation tactics. Taiwan reported several incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes. Guoqiang also said that the People Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched multi-type aircrafts to conduct exercises in the Taiwan Strait. He highlighted that the move was necessary in response to the current situation across the Taiwan Strait and China’s need to safeguard its sovereignty. In retaliation, the US stepped up its support to Taipei.

The G7 leaders issued a statement earlier condemning Beijing over its human rights abuses and highlighted the need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The US navy continues to conduct transits through the Taiwan Strait on a monthly basis.

(with inputs from ANI)

