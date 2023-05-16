‘Thought we were under attack’: Ex-US Air Force Captain on UFO citing at nuclear missile base

Former United States Air Force captain Robert Salas told National Geographic's show UFOs: Investigating the Unknown about an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sighting at the nuclear missile base in the country. Three years after the incident, the US Air Force ended up shutting down its UFO investigation unit stating that no threating or damaging UFO citings had occurred.(Youtube/National Georgraphic UK)

Salas told during the interview that on March 24, 1967, there were lights that were sighted flying upon the facility. He said, “Sometime in the evening hours, I get a call from the main guard upstairs. He tells me that there are strange lights flying upon the facility.”

He described the lights as reddish-orange, pulsating and glowing.

The guard told Salas, “It's hovering just above the front gate. He points with his arms and he says it's right there hovering - motionless and without sound. We did think that there was a solid object within the lights, sort of oval-shaped. I kind of dismissed it and I said, you know like UFOs? I kinda laughed. And then he said, well they’re not airplanes sir.”

However, the encounter did not end there. Salas said he got another call about five minutes later. “He calls back and he is screaming. He’s very frightened, he’s babbling. He’s gotten all the guards out there with their weapons drawn and they wanted orders on what to do. I told them, make sure nothing enters the fenced area. When I hung up the phone, I thought we were under attack.”

He further added, “By who or what, I had no idea and we had bells and whistles going off in our control room and we could see lights going from green to red, all across the board.”

According to Salas, this damaged a significant number of nuclear missiles and weapons, and yet the US government opened no investigation into the same. Not just that, Salas said that the chiefs within the unit with information on the same, were made to sign confidentiality contracts regarding the matter.

Last month, a book by ex-cop Gary Heseltine claimed that the US Air Force shot UFOs flying over Britain, referring to the time when they opened fire during the famous British Roswell incident in the December 1980. In the book titled ‘Non-Human, The Rendlesham Forest Incidents: 42 years of Denial’, Gary Heseltine wrote, as per The Mirror, that the American personnel blasted at UFOs buzzing over RAF Bentwaters and RAF Woodbridge in Suffolk.

