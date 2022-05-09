Thousands of security forces on alert ahead of Philippine polls
- The presidential race is a rematch between Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the country’s late dictator, and Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice-presidential contest.
ore than 60,000 security forces in the Philippines were on alert on Sunday to safeguard ballots and polling stations on the eve of the presidential election, after police reported some deaths after an outbreak of violence.
Filipinos vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor, a vice-president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors. More than 18,000 posts are up for grabs in the elections.
Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Robredo making final bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages. Duterte did not endorse a presidential candidate, but his party backs front-runners Marcos and his running mate, Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Philippine national police spokesperson Jean Fajardo told another briefing the pre-election situation was “relatively peaceful”, with 16 election-related offences, including shootings in Nueva Ecija and Ilocos Sur provinces. In one of the worst incidents, four people were killed Saturday in a gun battle between armed supporters of mayoral rivals in Magsingal town in the northern province of Ilocos Sur.
Personnel from the police, armed forces and coast guard have fanned out across the archipelago to help secure polling stations and ballots, escort election officials and guard checkpoints. The security deployment involves around 48,000 soldiers and 16,000 police, officials said.
More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday. Authorities said about 90 people had been taking shelter in the basement. U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart.
Ukraine crisis: Sifting the facts from diplomatic fictions after 75 days of war
Washington: As G7 countries ramped up sanctions against Russia on Sunday, and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to address the nation on Victory Day on Monday, the war in Ukraine is at an inflection point — and the gap between the fiction that marks diplomatic statements and facts on the ground has never been starker. This also means that the risks of escalation today are possibly much higher than at any point in the war.
G7 holds call with Zelensky as US sanctions Russia
A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to give a major address on Russia's Victory day amid the war in Ukraine, leaders of G7 countries on Sunday held virtual talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and commemorated the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, as the US ramped up sanctions against Russia for the invasion of its neighbour.
Watch: On Mother's Day, White House's tribute to moms, starring President Biden
On the occasion of Mother's Day, the White House on Sunday paid tributes to all mothers, urging Americans to take cure from President Joe Biden and call their moms. On its Twitter handle, the White House uploaded a video of Biden calling up mothers of various people meeting him; in some cases, guests themselves call up their mothers to introduce them to the US President.
Ukraine war: US imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officers| 5 points
With the Ukraine war continuously on since the past 74 days, there is no sign of peace. Day before it marks the victory of Soviet Union over the Nazi Germany in the Second World War, Russia has intensified its attack in the neighbouring country. Here are the top developments unfolding in warzone Ukraine on the 74th day. US First Lady Jill Biden's unannounced visit to Ukraine was the highlight of the day.
