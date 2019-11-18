e-paper
3 killed in shooting at Walmart store in US: Report

In August, a man killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and injured 26 others. He is accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans and has pleaded not guilty.

world Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:32 IST
Three people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart store. (Representative image)
Three people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, local media reported citing the state’s highway patrol and local police.

According to TNN television, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said the shooting took place outside the store and the suspect is one of those killed.

Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an “all clear” by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.

