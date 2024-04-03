 ‘TikTok came up’: Biden and Xi discuss the Chinese app sale in US during call, says White House | World News - Hindustan Times
‘TikTok came up’: Biden and Xi discuss the Chinese app sale in US during call, says White House

Bloomberg |
Apr 03, 2024 01:24 AM IST

Biden talks to Xi about TikTok ownership, emphasising national security and data protection

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday discussed efforts to force the sale in the US of TikTok Inc. during a wide-ranging call.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese president Xi Jinping and US president Joe Biden discuss TikTok sale in US during call on Tuesday.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Chinese president Xi Jinping and US president Joe Biden discuss TikTok sale in US during call on Tuesday.(REUTERS)

“TikTok came up today, yes,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters following the call, the first one-on-one conversation between the leaders since November.

ALSO READ- US legislators cite India, clear bill to regulate Chinese app TikTok ownership

Biden reiterated to Xi his concerns about Chinese ownership of the popular video-sharing app.

“This was not about a ban of the application, but rather our interest in divestiture, so that the national security interests and the data security of the American people can be protected,” Kirby said.

ALSO READ- Taiwan declares TikTok a national security threat

The US House passed a bill last month to ban the video-sharing app if its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd, does not divest its stake. Biden has said he would sign the bill. Its fate in the US Senate is unclear.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
News / World News / ‘TikTok came up’: Biden and Xi discuss the Chinese app sale in US during call, says White House
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
